Deborah (Debbie) Sweeney Belsito
RICHLAND, WA - Deborah (Debbie) Sweeney Belsito, 67, of Richland, WA passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) after an unexpected and short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Debbie Belsito was born on December 14, 1951, in Worcester, MA, a daughter of John J. Sweeney and Alice M. (Cronin) Sweeney. She married Anthony C. Belsito in 1972 and relocated to Richland in 1976.
She is survived by her husband Tony Belsito, of 47 years, and their four children: daughter Tara Parker (Eric); and sons: Anthony (Shawna), Robert (Erica) and Angelo (Rebecca); her 11 grandchildren; and her six siblings all from the East Coast: Mary Demarski, Kathleen Woiciechowski, Maureen Sweeney, Kevin Sweeney, Patricia DeMauro, Colleen Tortora, aunts and uncle and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brother John (Chip) Sweeney and nephew Jeff Szczepanek.
Funeral services and burial were held in Richland, WA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019