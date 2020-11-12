Deborah Ann (Mills) Waterson, 51



Millbury/Worcester - Deborah Ann Waterson (Mills), 51, died peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. She was born in Worcester on July 10, 1969 and grew up on Hollywood Street in the Main South Section of Worcester.



Debbie graduated from South High Community School and Framingham State College. She also studied programming at WPI. She worked at UMass Medical Center as an administrative assistant while continuing her studies and worked for Concord Communications Software Company for several years before taking time off to raise her children. Most recently she worked at Hanover Insurance as a claim's adjuster.



Debbie grew up going to weekend Mass at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Worcester. She enjoyed growing up in a large family where there were weekend gatherings or Friday night get togethers. When her kids were young, she liked volunteering as a teacher's aide in the kid's classes or as a chaperone for many of the kids' school trips. She also enjoyed taking the kids on summer trips down the Cape to visit her dad, or up to Hampton Beach for a weekend. She loved being a mom and was always so proud of her girls. Throughout her life, she was always kind and giving, happy to help anyone with a kind or supportive word, and she enjoyed a good laugh. Debbie's character and traits are why she always had good friends throughout her life, from growing up in the neighborhood, family friends in West Boylston and throughout her working career.



Debbie was a daughter of the late Francis and Lorraine (Moen) Mills. She leaves behind her two daughters, Madison and Emma Waterson of West Boylston; six siblings and their spouses, Diane Clark and her husband Jerry, Sue Kuczinski and her husband Bill, Jim Mills and his wife Cathy, Dennis Mills and his wife Elaine, Patricia Higgins and her husband Rich, and Steven Mills and his wife Kim as well as many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a period of calling hours on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-7 pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 16th at 11 am in Saint Peter's Church, 639 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately and at a later date.



In accordance with current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required at both the funeral home and in church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA. 01606 or Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01609.





Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.