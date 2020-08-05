1/1
Debra Amend
1952 - 2020
Debra A. (Bisceglia) Amend, 68

HOLDEN - Debra A. (Bisceglia) Amend, 68 of Holden, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Debra was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John T. and Annette M. (Ricci) Bisceglia. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and later earned her bachelor's degree in education from Worcester State College. Debra worked for over 25 years in various departments at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, until her retirement a few years ago. She loved baking, visiting the ocean and dogs of any kind. Debra was an extraordinary person, a wonderful mother and a best friend to many.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Amend of Worcester; an uncle, Peter Papagni of Worcester; two cousins, David Papagni and his family of Lancaster and Theresa O'Brien and her family of Worcester; her beloved dog, Indie; countless friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Debra's family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3-6 pm with a memorial service to begin at 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately and at a later time. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in her name to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
9
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 5, 2020
I remember Provolone Cheese in the break room & the most amazing cookie deliveries. But most of all a kind gentle woman who cared more for others than herself. She was a one of a kind and will be missed more than words can say.
Kate - Deb was so proud of you and all you have accomplished! She loved you with all her heart and more.
Rest in the sweetest peace, Deb.
I love you,
Michelle Pickett
Michelle Pikcett
Friend
August 4, 2020
Rest in peace Deb. I know your being welcomed in heaven with open arms. You were a good friend. My condolences to Katie.
Katie Rensky
Coworker
