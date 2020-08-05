Debra A. (Bisceglia) Amend, 68



HOLDEN - Debra A. (Bisceglia) Amend, 68 of Holden, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.



Debra was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John T. and Annette M. (Ricci) Bisceglia. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and later earned her bachelor's degree in education from Worcester State College. Debra worked for over 25 years in various departments at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, until her retirement a few years ago. She loved baking, visiting the ocean and dogs of any kind. Debra was an extraordinary person, a wonderful mother and a best friend to many.



Debra is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Amend of Worcester; an uncle, Peter Papagni of Worcester; two cousins, David Papagni and his family of Lancaster and Theresa O'Brien and her family of Worcester; her beloved dog, Indie; countless friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Debra's family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3-6 pm with a memorial service to begin at 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately and at a later time. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in her name to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store