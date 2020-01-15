|
|
Debra A. Budreau, 61
BROOKFIELD - Debra A. Budreau, 61, died on January 14, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.
She leaves her 3 children Dallas English, Michael Robinson, Jr. and Danielle Turner; her mother Dolores Dawes; a sister Donna French; a brother Butch Budreau; nieces, nephews and several grandchildren.
Debra was a registered nurse at UMass Memorial Health Care Center in Worcester for many years.
Following cremation a Celebration of Debra's Life will be held in the spring. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020