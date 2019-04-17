|
|
Debra A. Couture, 63
SUTTON - Debra A. (Rice) Couture, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16th 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Debra's husband, Steven J. Couture passed in 2004. She leaves two daughters, Kerie L. Couture of Webster and Marcie L. Barron of Sutton; three grandchildren, Myla, T.J. and Makenna; a brother, Wayne F. Rice and his wife, Cynthia Marquis of Rhode Island; a sister, Kimberly J. Fay-Jones and her wife, Lori Jones of Millbury; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward W. and June E. (Carey) Rice and a brother, Edward W. Rice, III.
Debra enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and remember Debra's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, April 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Please visit Debra's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019