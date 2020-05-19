|
|
Debra M. Haire, 68
Dudley - Debra M. (Greene) Haire, 68, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Her husband of over 20 years, Harold Haire, died in 2004. Her first husband, Donald F. Decker, died on May 11.
She leaves 3 children, Timothy D. Decker and his wife Kathy of Worcester, Dorothy A. Lavallee and her husband Steven of Webster, and Ronald D. Decker and his wife Joyce with whom she lived and who took care of her for the last 15 years; 9 grandchildren, Joshua Decker and his wife Ashley, Tia Decker, Nicole Lambert, Thaddeus Decker and his wife Samantha, Zachary Decker, Steven Lavallee, Victoria Lavallee, Timothy Gustafson and Brittany Decker; 2 great-grandsons, Stacey and Cameron Decker (she was looking forward to the birth of a 3rd great-grandchild in June); a brother, James Greene and his wife Lucille of Sturbridge; a sister, Linda Decker and her husband Paul of Dudley; a sister-in-law, Donna Greene of Worcester; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Jon Greene in 2016 and by her beloved doberman Scarlet, by her lab Jewel and by her pug Jazz Marie.
She was born on September 18, 1951 in Worcester and raised in Leicester, the youngest child of Delbert and Marjorie (Strout) Greene. She attended Leicester High School and was a proud member of the drum corps.
Mrs. Haire was a telephone operator at Nichols College and later a bartender at both Waterfront Mary's and the Webster Fish and Game. She worked for 25 years as a subrogation representative at Commerce Group Insurance, retiring in 2012.
"Nana" doted on her grandchildren and others who called her "Nana." She loved living on Hayden Pond, the scene of many family gatherings and lake activities for the family. She was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics but she especially liked watching the New England Patriots with her son Ron. She liked playing Trivial Pursuit and on-line games, tending her rose bushes and having her daily Dunkin' Donuts "large iced mocha regular." Her grandchildren and great-grandsons were the light of her life.
Debra's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the VNA Hospice and in particular to her nurse and friend Paulette for the wonderful care she received since last December.
Her funeral will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 E. Main Street, Webster.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 24, 2020