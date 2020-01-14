|
Debra A. Saunders, 64
WORCESTER - Debra A. Saunders, 64, of Worcester lost her courageous battle with cancer on January 13th. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Saunders and David Rogers and her daughter, Angelique Butler, and her husband Steven; and her grandchildren, Lucas, Mariah, Steven, Micah and Veronica; as well as her extended family, Helen Lussier and her siblings, Annette, Bob, Joe, Thom and Michael; many nieces and nephews and estranged husband, Paul Schutz. She was predeceased by her mother Muriel Saunders who died in 1998.
Debra had been employed as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for her entire career. She loved her profession, music and dancing, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She was an avid lover of animals, especially her cat, Logan.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her many friends and co-workers in the PCU for all their love and support.
Her calling hours are, Thursday, January 16th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue followed by cremation and private burial in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers she asks that donations be made to an animal shelter or the Cancer Foundation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020