Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Saunders Obituary
Debra A. Saunders, 64

WORCESTER - Debra A. Saunders, 64, of Worcester lost her courageous battle with cancer on January 13th. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Saunders and David Rogers and her daughter, Angelique Butler, and her husband Steven; and her grandchildren, Lucas, Mariah, Steven, Micah and Veronica; as well as her extended family, Helen Lussier and her siblings, Annette, Bob, Joe, Thom and Michael; many nieces and nephews and estranged husband, Paul Schutz. She was predeceased by her mother Muriel Saunders who died in 1998.

Debra had been employed as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for her entire career. She loved her profession, music and dancing, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She was an avid lover of animals, especially her cat, Logan.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her many friends and co-workers in the PCU for all their love and support.

Her calling hours are, Thursday, January 16th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue followed by cremation and private burial in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers she asks that donations be made to an animal shelter or the Cancer Foundation.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -