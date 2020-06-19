Debra M. St.Germain, 63
Worcester - Debra M. St.Germain, 63, passed away on May 20, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 929 Main St., Worcester at 10:00am on June 26, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. For more information please visit:
www.callahanfay.com
Worcester - Debra M. St.Germain, 63, passed away on May 20, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 929 Main St., Worcester at 10:00am on June 26, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. For more information please visit:
www.callahanfay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.