|
|
Delia (Staropoli) Trainor, 93
Worcester - Delia (Staropoli) Trainor, 93, of Worcester passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in UMASS Medical Center.
Delia was born in East Boston, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Rotella) Staropoli and graduated from East Boston High School and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts. She worked as a graphic artist at the Federal Reserve Bank before moving to Worcester. Delia later retired from the customer service department at Hanover Insurance. Delia was a very active throughout her life. She volunteered at the Worcester Art Museum, the Worcester Public Library, the Worcester Historical Society and the Salisbury Mansion. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Guild of Our Lady of Providence.
She leaves her four children, Joan Bouisseau and her husband, Stephen of Worcester, Peter Trainor and his wife, Kim of Westford, Michael Trainor and his wife, Tami of Orlando, FL and Francis Trainor and his life partner, Kelli Piotrowsky of Framingham; three siblings, Anthony Staropoli and Jean Staropoli both of East Boston and Rita McDonald and her husband, Michael of Albuquerque, NM; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Julia, Natalie, Mariah, Sean, Peter, Lea and Michael; nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Her former husband, Francis J. Trainor and her brother, Michelangelo Staropoli predeceased her.
Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday, August 21 from 4 to 7pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Delia's life will be held Thursday, August 22 at 10:30am in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, c/o Joanne Luikey, PO Box 146, Millbury, 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019