Delores "Dee" A. (Fontaine) Allain, 85
Charlton - Delores "Dee" A. (Fontaine) Allain, 85, of Charlton died peacefully in her home on Monday, September 21, 2020 with her family by her side.
Mrs. Allain was married for 60 years to the late Euclide J. "Frenchy" Allain who died in 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Rochelle Webb and her husband, William "Bud" Webb II of Charlton; three sons, Richard Allain and his wife, Cindi of Bellingham, Roland Allain and his wife, Cathy of Sutton and Roger Allain and his wife, April of Clermont, FL; a brother, Herbert Fontaine of Londonderry, NH; 7 grandchildren 7 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Delores was born in New Bedford, MA daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Simmons) Fontaine and is also predeceased by a brother, Ernest Fontaine and two sisters, Evelyn Nelson and Lydia Fontaine.
Mrs. Allain loved children, it was more often than not that you would find her spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and having a little one in her lap. The joy that they brought into each other's lives will be cherished in their family memories.
Before moving to Charlton to live with her daughter, Delores spent 2 years at the Christopher Heights Assisted Living in Webster where she developed many friendships with the other residents and staff.
Due to social distancing guidelines in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are being held privately and interment will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
If you wish to attend her funeral service virtually, you may visit her obituary on www.Royfuneral.com
on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 AM.
Alfred Roy & sons Funeral Home 12 Hamond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.www.Royfuneral.com