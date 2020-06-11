Delores George

Delores "Dolly" GeorgeWorcester - Delores ("Dolly") Ferris George fell asleep in the Lord on June 10 after a long illness. Dolly was born in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1939 to immigrant parents Tannous Ferris and Sophie (Abraham) George. Dolly attended Worcester public schools, graduating from North High School around 1957. After graduating from Becker College around 1960, she became a legal assistant for a number of Worcester law firms. Known for her traditional Lebanese cooking, a skill inherited from her upbringing, she co-owned a Lebanese restaurant in Worcester for a number of years. As a Certified Personnel Consultant, Dolly owned and operated DFG Executive Search for over 30 years, recruiting IT, accounting, clerical staff and managers for companies throughout New England with a concentration in the Boston-Worcester area markets. Dolly served as Board Recording Secretary of the Massachusetts Association of Personnel Services and as President of Business and Professional Women USA Worcester Chapter.Dolly has facilitated the immigration of a number of individuals and families from Lebanon during the height of the Lebanese civil war in the 1970s and during the period that followed. She was a lifetime member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, a Church School teacher, Secretary of the Women's Club for 2 years and a lifelong member of the alto section of the Cathedral choir. Dolly was active in both youth and philanthropic groups at her church, serving 2 years as Vice President and 2 years as President of the Antiochian Diocese Women of New England. She was predeceased by her four brothers, three sisters, three nephews and one niece. She is survived by 6 first-cousins, 20 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom loved her and remember her as full of life.Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Tuesday, June 16th from 10:00 am to 10:45 am on the grounds of St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. The Rev. Milad Selim Dean of the church will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester, MA 01604, Holy Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation Hospital, 300 Barber Ave., Worcester, MA 01606-2476 (directed toward the beautification of the patio) or, Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Road, Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581, would be appreciated. May her memory be eternal. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family