|
|
Delores A. (Capurso) Johnson
Northborough - Delores A. Johnson, 69, affectionately known to her friends and family as Dolly, passed away at home on April 5, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was the high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 47 years to Ronald E. Johnson.
Dolly was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine (Lomartire) Capurso. She was raised in Shrewsbury, graduated Shrewsbury High School, Class of 1967, and attended SMU-Dartmouth and Anna Maria College where she earned her Master's Degree in Microbiology.
She worked over 30 years in the phlebotomy labs of UMass-Memorial Hospital, many of which she held a supervisory position. Dolly enjoyed the freedom of being on her Harley; she has ridden in over 40 states and looked forward to reaching all 50. She was a life member and past treasurer of the Worcester HOG Group and a longtime member of the New England Chapter of the American Bell Association.
In addition to her husband Ron, Dolly is survived by four sons, Jason and his life partner Donald Wahl of Boston, Kevin of Shrewsbury, Jeff of Malden and Ryan of Northborough, two grandchildren, Callie and Cole, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Dolly also leaves her sister-in-law and wife of her late brother, Michael, Karen Capurso of CA.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 16th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday, April 17th, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough; burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In honor of Dolly's love of animals, kindly consider a memorial contribution to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 (ASPCA.org) Please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com to leave a condolence for Dolly's family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019