Princeton - Delores A. (Austin) Lyons, 82, died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at U-Mass Memorial, Lake Ave. campus. She leaves 4 children, the youngest of which, Glenn S. Lyons, followed in her footsteps also selflessly serving the town of Princeton for many years on the Highway Dept. She also leaves 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The eldest grandchild, Joshua H. Mason of Princeton, was cared for by Delores like a son, who in turn cared for her until her passing. Her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul R. Lyons Sr. predeceased her in 2013.Delores served the town of Princeton selflessly for many years, serving on the Board of Selectmen, Council on Aging and working in the Building Dept. and PMLD. She also assisted with the zoning and planning boards until her retirement. Delores had a passion for gardening and painting and could often be found outside capturing the beauty of her flowers and vegetables. If you stopped by to visit her you would always go home with some special food she had harvested, canned or baked like her delicious home made apple pie.Per Delores's wishes no funeral service is planned. Arrangements are under the care of Callahan , Fay , Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.