Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delphina Saez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphina Saez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delphina Saez Obituary
Delphina M. "Fina" Saez

Worcester - Delphina Maria Saez, 39, lovingly known as "Fina", died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Gregory A. Nunez; her mother, Gabrielle L. (Confer) Saez; and her father, Marco Saez; her four brothers, Gregory Saez , Marco A. Saez, Jr. Marcanthony Saez and Conrad Saez; her sister, Celina Saez, all of Worcester, as well as her many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday, March 23rd from 12 – 2 p.m. to remember and celebrate Fina at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Burial plans are private.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now