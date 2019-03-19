|
Delphina M. "Fina" Saez
Worcester - Delphina Maria Saez, 39, lovingly known as "Fina", died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Gregory A. Nunez; her mother, Gabrielle L. (Confer) Saez; and her father, Marco Saez; her four brothers, Gregory Saez , Marco A. Saez, Jr. Marcanthony Saez and Conrad Saez; her sister, Celina Saez, all of Worcester, as well as her many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Relatives and friends will gather on Saturday, March 23rd from 12 – 2 p.m. to remember and celebrate Fina at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Burial plans are private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019