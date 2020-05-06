|
Denis M. Herlihy, 49
HOLDEN - Denis M. Herlihy, 49, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 4th 2020.
Denis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Melissa (Fiorvanti) Herlihy, his children Maeve and Patrick, his mother Joan C. Herlihy of Worcester MA; his siblings and their spouses; Mary E. Knittle and Robert of Worcester, Eileen H. Pacilio and John of Fairfield CT, Daniel P. Herlihy and Heidi of Hanson MA, Kevin C. Herlihy and Kim of Greenfield MA; along with his mother-in-law Carol Fiorvanti of North Grafton and brother-in-law Jeremy Fiorvanti of Clinton; and thirteen nieces and nephews. Denis's father, Daniel F. Herlihy, passed away two years ago.
Denis was born in Worcester, where he grew up in the Burncoat neighborhood and attended Saint Peter Marian High School. He graduated from Assumption College, where he studied Political Science and met his future wife, Melissa. Throughout his years of education and professional experience, Denis accumulated many friends who remained close throughout his life.
Nearly ten years ago, Denis was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, and his life took on greater challenge and meaning. Denis courageously worked through leading-edge treatments at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, managing the disease while embracing the people and activities that brought him joy. He joined the Central MA Multiple Myeloma Support Group, eventually becoming its chairperson and attending a national conference to enhance his group's efforts towards awareness and support. He continued his professional career, most recently working at EPay in Auburn.
A devoted father, Denis reveled in everyday moments with his children, watching or coaching them on the sports field, applauding their musicianship, pitching the first camp at the beach and staying until the sun began to set, and always enjoying his lovely home and neighborhood in Holden. An avid Patriots fan and season ticket holder, Denis brought endless enthusiasm and razor insight to each tailgate and game. He had excellent, eclectic taste in music and he played it constantly – leaving his loved ones with a soundtrack of memories.
He will be remembered for his loyalty and perceptiveness, his easygoing manner and quick wit, his eye for the humor in any situation and the laughter that ensued. Denis drew people into his circle by actively keeping in touch with his family and friends, extending this network through his generous commitment to causes and community. At the center of this circle is his greatest accomplishment and legacy of his too-short life - his family – a home filled with lively humor and essential trust, traditions and inside jokes, teamwork, and unconditional love. An inspiration to us all.
Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral and burial will be private. Family and friends will be invited to celebrate Denis's life when we can gather safely.
Donations may be made in memory of Denis to the International Myeloma Foundation (myeloma.org) or the .
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 8, 2020