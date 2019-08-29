Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
1953 - 2019
Denise Berry Obituary
Denise I. Berry, 66

SARASOTA, FL/AUBURN - Denise I. Berry, 66, of Sarasota, Florida and former longtime Auburn, Massachusetts resident passed away peacefully on Monday August 26, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Worcester, the daughter of Alfred and Bernice (Strothers) Berry, Denise was raised in Auburn. She graduated from Marian Catholic High School in Worcester in 1971 and later graduated from Stevens College in Boston. Beginning her career in retail at Filene's Basement, Denise quickly worked her way up in the retail industry and later accepted a position as a Buyer at the TJX Companies where she worked in a position she loved for 15 years. She later accepted a position with National Stores, Inc. before retiring to Florida in 2015.

Denise had a love for spending time on the beach with a good book, and was the kind of person that could become fast friends with a perfect stranger. She loved to travel to many destinations across the world, and considered herself lucky to be able to do so. Her favorite way to spend a weekend was attending church in Rhode Island on Saturdays and cheering on the Patriots on Sundays. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, each of them holding a special place in her heart. Extremely proud of her children, Denise will be best remembered as the kind, brave, passionate, loving, and strong person that she was.

In addition to her mother Bernice, Denise is survived by her beloved children, Gillian Goodhue and her partner Amanda Neal of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Auburn, Ian Goodhue and his partner Chelsea Mondor of Auburn; sister-in-law Penny Berry of Auburn; grandson Eli Mondor-Goodhue; and countless friends for whom she cared deeply. She was predeceased by her father Alfred J. Berry, and brothers Alfred R. Berry and John C. Berry.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Denise's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday September 2, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn.

To leave a note of condolence or view Denise's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
