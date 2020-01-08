|
|
Denise Dru Brezny
DUDLEY - Denise Dru Brezny, of Dudley died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home in Dudley. Denise was born in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Charlotte (Salzstrom) Cannava.
She is survived by one son: Brian Brezny of Dudley and life long friends from New York and New Jersey. Predeceased by her husband of 42 years Charles G. Brezny, son, Charles Brezny, and her brother, Glenn Cannava.
She worked at St. Luke's Hospital in NYC as an executive assistant to the President. Later she worked at Harrington Hospital and she enjoyed working at the Webster-Dudley Boys & Girls Club for many years .
A private graveside service will be held at Corbin Cemetery, Corbin Rd., Dudley in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations to the W-D Boys Club, 55 Oxford Ave. Dudley, MA 01571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020