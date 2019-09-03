Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
TURGEON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Millbury
56 Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Chartier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Chartier


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Chartier Obituary
Denise A. Chartier, 64

Millbury - Denise A. Chartier, 64, of Monson, formerly of Millbury, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, in Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, after a brief illness.

She leaves two sisters, Michelle A. Simpson and her husband, William D. Simpson, of Canaan, NH, and Pauline A. Golinski and her husband, Michael P. Golinski, of Sturbridge; a brother, William K. Chartier and his wife, Judy (Savedra) Chartier, of Charlton; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth J. and Aline O. (Giguere) Chartier.

Ms. Chartier was born in Worcester on March 1, 1955 and she lived in Millbury and Shrewsbury before moving to Monson in 2012.

Her funeral will be Thursday, September 5, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in Assumption Catholic Church, 10 Waters St., Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to her family from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home before the Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of TURGEON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Millbury
Download Now