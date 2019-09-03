|
|
Denise A. Chartier, 64
Millbury - Denise A. Chartier, 64, of Monson, formerly of Millbury, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, in Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, after a brief illness.
She leaves two sisters, Michelle A. Simpson and her husband, William D. Simpson, of Canaan, NH, and Pauline A. Golinski and her husband, Michael P. Golinski, of Sturbridge; a brother, William K. Chartier and his wife, Judy (Savedra) Chartier, of Charlton; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth J. and Aline O. (Giguere) Chartier.
Ms. Chartier was born in Worcester on March 1, 1955 and she lived in Millbury and Shrewsbury before moving to Monson in 2012.
Her funeral will be Thursday, September 5, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in Assumption Catholic Church, 10 Waters St., Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to her family from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home before the Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019