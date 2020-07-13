Denise A. Cortesi, 65
Worcester - Denise A. (Larocque) Cortesi, 65, of Worcester, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves her husband of 36 years, Richard A. Cortesi; a sister, Jeanne M. Plant and her husband Kenneth of Worcester; five brothers, Leo P. Larocque and his wife Donna, Donald A. Larocque, Raymond E. Larocque, and Philip J. Larocque, all of Worcester, and Thomas R. Larocque of Grafton; an uncle Robert Lambert of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Debbie Wolch and her husband Louis of Sturbridge, a brother-in-law, John Cortesi of Spencer; many nieces and nephews. Her brother Richard J. Larocque died in 1996. Denise was born in Worcester, daughter of Andre H. and Marie-Ange (L'Esperance) Larocque and lived in Worcester all her life.
Denise worked in maintenance for Clark University for 29 years, where she was a favorite among her co-workers. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a former member of Holy Name of Jesus Church. She was a lover of Angels and enjoyed going to casinos.
The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St, followed by burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A calling hour at the CHURCH will be Thursday from 9:45 – 10:45 am. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Marians of the Immaculate Conception, Eden Hill, Stockbridge, MA 01263 (marian.org
