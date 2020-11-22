1/1
Denise (Robidoux) Hayes
Denise D. (Robidoux) Hayes, 60

SPENCER - Denise D. (Robidoux) Hayes, 60, of Spencer, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in St. Francis Home, Worcester.

She leaves her son Charles E. Hayes, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Greenfield, her daughter Helen M. Hayes and her significant other Paul Larson of Ware, her four sisters Donna Ditaranto and her husband Michael of Gardiner, ME., Debra Heath of Spencer, Dolores Tieuli and her husband Ron of Whitinsville and Dale Robidoux of Spencer, her brother Leo Robidoux, Jr. of Spencer, her adopted son, Jason Muise of Spencer, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Robidoux.

Born in Webster, she was the daughter of Leo Robidoux, Sr. and Helen (Bakerlis) Robidoux.

Denise was a van monitor for County Cab of Spencer prior to her illness. She enjoyed cooking, watching TV, cooking shows and "Big Brother".

Denise's funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the services from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, Ma. 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
