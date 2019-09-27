Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
1947 - 2019
Denise Hewson Obituary
Denise A. Hewson, 72

STERLING - Denise A. (Drechsel) Hewson, 72, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family from 12 noon to 3 pm on Friday, October 11 in the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, October 6 edition of the Telegram and on our website sooner.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
