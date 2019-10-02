|
Denise (Roberts) Lambert, 66
WORCESTER - Denise (Roberts) Lambert, age 66, of Worcester passed peacefully from this world surrounded by family and friends on September 29, 2019. Denise, a very spirited individual, came into this world in dramatic fashion in the midst of a tornado that devastated much of Worcester County in 1953. She was the daughter of Ruth (Layman) Roberts and Gerald A. Roberts, who passed tragically from her life in 1956. Denise worked for many years at RJ Toomey Co. of Worcester and as a homemaker. She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert Lambert, of Worcester; her sister, Donna VanLeuvan, of Norwell; her niece, Emily VanLeuvan of Hull; her nephew, Daniel VanLeuvan and his fiancée, Megan Healy of Hanover; her aunt Joan (Roberts) McGarry of Oro Valley, Arizona; her beloved cousin, Maureen Roberts of Sutton; and her dear friend, Deborah Allen of Grafton.
A simple graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 o'clock at Church Hill Cemetery in Norwell, MA. Arrangements are by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home of Norwell. People who wish to may donate to their favorite charity in Denise's name. For an online guestbook, please visit
www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019