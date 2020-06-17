Denise V. Morrison, 68
Leicester - Leicester –Denise V. Morrison, 68, of Leicester and formerly of Worcester, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 17th.
Denise is survived by her sister, Bonnie L. Lusignan and her husband, Russell of Leicester with whom she lived; three brothers, Larry Morrison of Wells, ME, Dwight B. Morrison of Worcester and Burton W. Morrison and his wife, Larissa of Leicester; a half-sister, Cheryl McKissick and her husband, Bruce of Charlton and several nieces and nephews including her godchild, Kerri Pinkham. She was born in Worcester daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte M. (Sullivan) Morrison and is also predeceased by a sister, Delores Morrison.
Denise was currently working for Gulf and previously worked as a bartender for many years at the former 371 Club and the Kasbar. She had a special bond with her dogs and loved spending time with Brandi, TJ and Mo Puppy.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks or face coverings are required. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 10:30 AM in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery Route 9 Spencer, please go directly to the cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Denise may be made to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.