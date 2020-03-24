|
|
Denise A. Morrone, 65
NORTHBOROUGH - Denise A. Morrone, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away at the UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus at the young age of 65 years old, on March 22, 2020. Denise was born in Worcester, the only child of William R. and Frances L. (O'Brien) Morrone. She was a graduate of the former Marian High School in Worcester prior to studying at Dean Junior College.
Early on, Denise started her career as a hairdresser prior to becoming employed with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where she served as a client support specialist. Denise had a remarkable zest for life. She was an amazing decorator and enjoyed creating new looks for her home as well as those of her friends. Holidays were special to Denise as it meant celebrating with family and friends; all whom she loved dearly. She looked forward to getting away to her summer home in Fairhaven and spending some time on the beach there.
Denise is survived by her mother, Frances, of Northborough; her son, Michael W. Morrone of Westborough and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, William, in 1987. Due to the state of current affairs, Denis will be laid to rest privately in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. There are no public services planned at this time. A memorial funeral Mass will be held on a future date yet to be determined. Please keep the Morrone family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Denise's name to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Street, Northborough, MA 01532.
To leave a condolence please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020