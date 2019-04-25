|
Denise E. Nangle, 66
WORCESTER - Denise E. Nangle, 66 of Worcester, MA and Castleton, VT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital.
Denise was born in Beverly, MA, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Gloria B. (Richer) Nangle. She graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford and then earned her bachelor's degree in botany from UMass Amherst, and a Master's degree from Simmons College. Denise worked as an internet usability specialist for over 20 years, most recently for Amica Insurance before her retirement.
Denise is survived by her nine siblings, including four brothers, Scott W. Nangle and his wife Mimi of Nyack, NY, Keith L. Nangle and his wife Brigitte of Raleigh, NC, Gary P. Nangle and his wife Gayle of Peabody, MA and Timothy E. Nangle and his wife Elizabeth of Windham, ME; five sisters, Linda Waraska and her husband John of Newbury, MA, Leslie Warburton and her husband David of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Jill Chamberlain and her husband Mark of Amesbury, MA, Lori Wiswell and her husband Steve of Newburyport, MA, and Tracey Richer of Danvers, MA; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Denise is also survived by her beloved pets, Bill and Audrey.
Denise loved any activity outdoors, whether with her pets, gardening, hiking, or exploring. She was a voracious reader and was an active volunteer at the library, both in Worcester and Castleton. Denise loved the opera, and was learning to play the clarinet. She was happiest reading a book on the deck of her home in Castleton, with Bill and Audrey at her side.
A Celebration of Life service for Denise will be held at the Doubletree Hotel, 5400 Computer Dr, Westborough, MA, at 1 PM on Saturday April 27, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend, and share stories of Denise's life.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make memorial contributions to their local animal shelter or rescue organization.
