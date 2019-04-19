|
Denise (Simoncini) Pappas 64
Worcester - Denise E. (Simoncini) Pappas, 64 of Worcester passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by the ones she loved after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Tuesday, April 23rd from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again on Wednesday April 24th from 9 am to 10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019