Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Pappas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise Pappas Obituary
Denise (Simoncini) Pappas 64

Worcester - Denise E. (Simoncini) Pappas, 64 of Worcester passed away Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by the ones she loved after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Tuesday, April 23rd from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again on Wednesday April 24th from 9 am to 10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now