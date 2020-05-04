Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Parkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Parkes


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Parkes Obituary
Denise Carol Parkes, 63

Clinton - formerly of Boxborough, Acton & Littleton, died at home suddenly April 27, 2020. An LPN, Denise was a very caring & giving person, showing a tremendous amount of empathy for others. There was no better example of this than her living with & caring for her mother Evelyn for many years. Predeceased by her father Richard S. Parkes, she is survived by her mother Evelyn Parkes of Clinton, her brother Richard Parkes & his partner Kathleen O'Connor of Milton, nephews Justin of Brighton & Ricky of Worcester; several cousins including Gregory & Carolyn Baecthle of Summerville, SC. Burial is in South Cemetery, Boxborough, with services at a later date. For full obituary & condolences, memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -