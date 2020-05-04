|
Denise Carol Parkes, 63
Clinton - formerly of Boxborough, Acton & Littleton, died at home suddenly April 27, 2020. An LPN, Denise was a very caring & giving person, showing a tremendous amount of empathy for others. There was no better example of this than her living with & caring for her mother Evelyn for many years. Predeceased by her father Richard S. Parkes, she is survived by her mother Evelyn Parkes of Clinton, her brother Richard Parkes & his partner Kathleen O'Connor of Milton, nephews Justin of Brighton & Ricky of Worcester; several cousins including Gregory & Carolyn Baecthle of Summerville, SC. Burial is in South Cemetery, Boxborough, with services at a later date. For full obituary & condolences, memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020