More Obituaries for Denise Stone
Denise Stone

Denise Stone Obituary
Denise M. (Andersen) Stone, 59

North Attleborough - Denise M. (Andersen) Stone, 59, of North Attleborough died Saturday, April 4th in Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brockton after a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband of 14 years, David J. Stone died in 2017. She leaves her mother, Florence (Lara) Andersen; a brother, Derrick C. Andersen; a sister, Deanna M. Canavan and her husband, Francis all of Worcester; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Henry H. "Ozzie" Andersen, Jr.; a brother, Dennis P. Andersen and a sister, Dana C. Andersen.

She was born in Worcester and graduated from the former David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School and attended the Salter School. She worked as a medical secretary for 17 years at Orthopedics in Rhode Island. Denise enjoyed going to the Cape with her husband, David.

Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Denise's name to the American Cancer Association, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
