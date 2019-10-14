|
|
Dennis Brown, 66
Barre - Dennis died Wednesday, October 9th after a tragic motor vehicle collision. Dennis is survived by his sisters Janice Brown of Brookfield and Barbara Duane and her husband Tom of Barre. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Christine Campbell of Simpsonville, SC, Stephen Hosley and his wife Amanda of Barre, Robin Schaedler and her husband Marc of Norwich, CT, James Brown and his wife Janine of Barre, Karen Zamachaj of Chicopee, and Teri St. Louis of Clarksville, TN, their children and grandchildren.
He was born in Barre the son of Charles and Emma Brown both who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his brother James Brown.
Dennis was a lifelong resident of Barre. He loved hunting and spending time with family and friends. He was a talented carpenter and drove a dump truck for a number of local companies. After retiring he spent his time touring the area with his dog Cooper looking for wildlife.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held Friday October 18 from 6:00-9:00 at the American Legion Post #2, 450 S Barre Rd, Barre. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019