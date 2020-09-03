Dennis Budd

Worcester Fire Chief Dennis L Budd, 72Worcester - On Thursday August 20th, 2020, Retired Worcester Fire Chief Dennis L. Budd passed away with his devoted childhood sweetheart, wife of 51 years, Nancy and family by his side from complications of Pancreatic Liver Cancer. He was 72 years of age.Chief Budd was born on October 11, 1947, in Worcester, the son of the late Charles and Gloria (Worthington) Budd. He graduated from South High School, class of 1965. High school sweethearts, Dennis dated Nancy and visited her, by walking from his home in Quinsigamond Village to the Mill Street area, sometimes back and forth twice a day. They married shortly before Dennis joined the U.S. Air Force. He served from December 1, 1968 to November 30, in 1972 with a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. Notably during his time in Vietnam his first daughter Laura was born; his second daughter Sarah followed in 1971.Dennis idolized his Worcester Fire Fighter father Charles, and on July 30, 1972, was appointed to the Worcester Fire Department, Through the next 28 years, Chief Budd, rose in the ranks, serving as a private on Engine 1 and Rescue Squad 1; On January 29, 1978 his was appointed to lieutenant serving on Engine 5 and Engine 10; On May 18, 1980, Dennis became a captain serving on Engine 9 and then again the Rescue Squad, this time as Captain. February 9, 1986, Dennis became District Chief serving in Car 3, for group 3 and then group 4. He accepted command of the Worcester Fire Department protecting the citizens of Worcester on New Year's day of 1989; For the next 11 years he guided and lead the department and its firefighters he loved through some of the most trying times in the city; notably the loss of Lt Thomas Spencer, Lt Timothy Jackson, Sr, Lt James Lyons, III, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk; the "Worcester Six" in 1999. Accepting the loss of his firefighters personally Chief Budd would not leave the Worcester Cold Storage scene until all his men were located and identified. Ten months later, on November 6, 2000, Chief Budd retired. Over the next 20 years, suffered the great loss and depression of losing his men, but stayed strong.Dennis's father in law, Donald Polson, loved the fire department and was so proud of his son in law, he would deliver candy to the fire houses during the holidays. After Donald passed away, Dennis took up that task and continued for many years. While not on duty, Dennis was a member of the Wachusett Mountain Ski Patrol. He loved his family, loved spending time during the summer on the beaches of Cape Cod and winters in Englewood Florida after retirement. Dennis loved to Golf, ride his bike, jog around the Lincoln and Belmont Street areas, fishing on Cape Cod with his late father, spending time with his friends, vacations around the world with Nancy, Camping, scuba diving, attending plays and musicals in New York City and Boston. His love of music and passion inspired Nancy and many others in enjoying music the same way he did, notably Tanglewood and the Boston Pops. A true family man and so proud of his daughters and grandchildren, Dennis very seldom missed a dance recital, competition, football game or anything his family was involved in.He is survived by the "Love of his Life" Nancy; his daughters, Laura Mcelroy and her husband Dave, Sarah Schreier and her husband David all of Chester Springs PA; seven grandchildren, Abigail, Madeline, Kaitlyn, Claire, Caroline, Ethan, and Savannah and a great granddaughter, Lennox. An Only child, Dennis was extreme close to his brother and sister in laws, Joan and Pete, Deb and Brad, David and Debbie; his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Brian, Holley, Eric, Julie and Deirdre: other friends, brother firefighters and extended family members.Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family during calling hours from 9:30 am to 12 noon, September 12, in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service celebrated at 12 noon. COVID restrictions including, facemasks and social distaining will be observed. Chief Budd will then be honored by the Worcester Fire Department as a procession passes several Worcester Fire Stations. Memorial remembrances in Chief Budd's name can be made to the Worcester Fire Brigade, or the Worcester Fire Relief Association care of the Worcester Fire Credit Union, 34 Glennie Street Worcester.