Dennis Clapp
1952 - 2020
Dennis J. Clapp, 67

AUBURN - Dennis J. Clapp, 67, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Wednesday July 8th, 2020.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia M. (Fahey), the love of his life; his son and best friend, Justin; and his sister, Marie Ceppetelli of Webster. He was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Georgette A. (Paradis) Clapp.

He graduated from Holy Name High School, and the Worcester Boys Trade Electrical course. Upon completing graduation, he joined the 101st Air National Guard unit in Worcester as an Electronics Technician. Dennis worked for Wright Line, Wyman Gordon, and Stearns Electric – from which he retired – as an Industrial Electrician.

Dennis had a passion for trains, building model trucks and computers; enjoyed gardening and tending to his yard; and sharing many interests and hobbies with his son.

Dennis was a fortunate recipient for a double lung transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2018. Complications followed, but were conquered one at a time.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to everyone at Massachusetts General Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation, and the VNA for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org/ways-to-give).

Per Dennis's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private. The Britton - Wallace Funeral Home in Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
