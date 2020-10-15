Dennis "Butch" M. Corey Sr., 80Oxford - Dennis "Butch" M. Corey Sr., 80, of Sutton Avenue, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home after a long battle with COPD. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra A. (Shultz) Corey of Oxford; five children, Roxanne M. Corey of Oxford, Dennis M. Corey Jr. of Charlton, Daniel M. Corey and his wife Amy of Oxford, David M. Corey and his wife Ozzette of Oxford, and Timothy C. Corey of Oxford; his loving in-laws; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia M. Tetreault. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Clarence Corey and Fernande "Susan" Charlot (Migneault) Olsen, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force.Mr. Corey owned and operated 5D Corey Construction in Oxford for over 30 years. Later, he was a project manager for LaMountain Brothers in Oxford for 13 years. He was a police officer on the Oxford Police Department in the early 1970's. Butch loved the fishing derby at the family camp in Maine, splitting wood, watching boxing matches, and playing slot machines and roulette at the casino. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his wife and family.Services will be private. Burial will be private at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to V.N.A. Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.