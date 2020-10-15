1/1
Dennis "Butch" Corey Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis "Butch" M. Corey Sr., 80

Oxford - Dennis "Butch" M. Corey Sr., 80, of Sutton Avenue, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home after a long battle with COPD. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra A. (Shultz) Corey of Oxford; five children, Roxanne M. Corey of Oxford, Dennis M. Corey Jr. of Charlton, Daniel M. Corey and his wife Amy of Oxford, David M. Corey and his wife Ozzette of Oxford, and Timothy C. Corey of Oxford; his loving in-laws; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia M. Tetreault. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Clarence Corey and Fernande "Susan" Charlot (Migneault) Olsen, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1969. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Corey owned and operated 5D Corey Construction in Oxford for over 30 years. Later, he was a project manager for LaMountain Brothers in Oxford for 13 years. He was a police officer on the Oxford Police Department in the early 1970's. Butch loved the fishing derby at the family camp in Maine, splitting wood, watching boxing matches, and playing slot machines and roulette at the casino. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his wife and family.

Services will be private. Burial will be private at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to V.N.A. Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved