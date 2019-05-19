|
Dennis G. D'Amato, 61
SPENCER - Dennis G. D'Amato, 61, Died Friday, May 17, 2019 in UMass Memorial Hospital after an illness.
He leaves two sons, Matthew G. D'Amato of Barre and Anthony A. D'Amato of Leicester; his fiance Nancy A. Sharry and her children Jennifer and Matthew Lynch; three brothers; Richard A. D'Amato and his wife Donna of Spencer, Glenn P. D'Amato and his wife Kimberly of East Brookfield and Donald E. D'Amato and his fiance Lynn MacDonald of Spencer; a granddaughter Allanna D'Amato; several nieces and nephews and his close friends; Billy McGuirk, Joe Violette, Bobby Ford and Steve Cassanelli.
Dennis was born in Worcester, son of Arthur R. and Lorraine G. (Dupuis) D'Amato. He owned and operated County Cab, Inc. in Spencer for 35 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 118. He enjoyed golfing, boating, cars, music and concerts. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2019