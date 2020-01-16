|
Dennis C. Day, 66
Millbury - Dennis C. Day, 66, passed away suddenly after being stricken ill on Monday, January 13th. He was the son of the late, Duane C. and Shirley R. (Bishop) Day and godson of the late, Beverly (Bishop) Hickey.
Dennis leaves his wife of 46 years, Sandra J. (Aldrich) Day; four children, Jennifer Saari and her husband, Matthew of Leicester, Michelle Parkinson and her husband, Henry of Ashburnham, Christopher and his wife, Nicole and Suzanne Delaney and her husband, David all of Millbury; his pride and joy is his ten grandchildren; Owen Saari, Alyssa and Miranda Parkinson, Jacob and Erin Day, David and his wife Jamie (Magner,) Tyler, Zachery, Hailey, and Gavin Delaney.
He also leaves his two sisters, Deborah Lindholm and her husband, Michael and Diane Day, all of Vermont; his only surviving uncle and aunt, George and Carolyn Bishop of East Brookfield. Dennis also leaves many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Paul, Richard, and Kenny.
Dennis was born in Worcester and graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School in 1971. He met his future wife, Sandra Jean on April 20, 1970 on the streets of Ware, MA. After graduating high school Dennis entered the US Navy and served proudly on the USS Spiegel Grove (LSD-32). He was an electronic technician in the Navy from 1971 to 1977. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Award in 1975. After the military Dennis continued his profession as an electronic technician at Raytheon for 41 years, retiring in January of 2019. Following his retirement, he most recently was a volunteer at the Millbury Senior Center.
He was an avid Boston sports fan, runner, and outdoorsman. Dennis was a member of the Devoe Taylor American Legion Post 9, the Millbury Veterans Council and the Singletary Rod and Gun Club. He was a past president of the Millbury Girls' Softball League and Millbury Biddy Basketball League. He was a coach for all his kids in various town league sports. Dennis even umpired when Jennifer & Michelle played softball against each other.
Family and friends will honor and remember Dennis's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charles F. Minney Post 3329, 16-B S. Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Dennis's tribute & guestbook at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020