Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Dennis E. Fay, 72

WESTBOROUGH - Dennis E. Fay, 72, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Blair House in Milford. He was the husband of Sheila M. (Minardi) Fay.

Born in Exeter, NH he was the son of the late Robert Fay, Sr. and Ruth (Wheeler) Fay. He was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1965 graduate of Westborough High School. Following high school he served with the U. S. Marine Corps.

Dennis was employed in sales for Borden Foods for 20 years then as a mail handler for the U.S Postal Service in Shrewsbury for 30 years.

He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed camping, fishing, softball and horseshoes.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Denise Marie Wales of Bellingham and Tara Nicole Hamilton-Fay and her spouse, Alison Hamilton-Fay, of Scranton, PA; two brothers, Robert Fay, Jr. of Wales, MA and Charles Fay of Pawtucket, RI and one granddaughter, Eva Hamilton-Fay.

He was the father of the late Dennis Fay, Jr. and brother of the late Kathryn Fay.

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 A.M. in the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, July 9 from 4 to 7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or at www.apdaparkinson.org

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019
