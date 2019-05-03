Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church
55 Illinois Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church
55 Illinois Street
Worcester, MA
View Map



Dennis Fisher

Dennis Fisher Obituary

Dennis Fisher Obituary
Dennis R. Fisher, 62

Worcester - Dennis R. Fisher, 62 of Worcester passed away on April 30, 2019 at Lutheran Rehabilitation Skilled Care Center in Worcester, MA after a long illness. Dennis worked for many years as a cook from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was the son of Dorothy E. (Salmon) Coates, deceased and Carthur A. Fisher Sr. He leaves behind brothers Carthur A. Jr., Rodney, Mark, Derrick, Gary, Dean, Richard, Michael, Brandin Fisher and Raymond Coates Jr. Sisters Florence Potter, Pamela Fisher, Elizabeth Weatherspoon, Jennifer Fisher and Brie-Anna O'Malley. Long time companion Betty Delios, deceased and wife Mirtha Diminga. His unconditional faith and love was shared with family, friends and the community.

Arrangements: Family and friends my call on Tuesday, May 7, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with services to follow at Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church, 55 Illinois Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019
