Dennis Fullam Obituary
Dennis C. Fullam

Royalston/Northborough - Dennis C. Fullam, 72, passed away at Brigham and Woman's Hospital on April 16, 2019, after being stricken ill at his home in Royalston. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed tinkering in the garden in his spare time; he was especially fond of roses.

Dennis lived in Northborough for most of his life before moving to Royalston, MA in 2013. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Fullam, a daughter, Erica Fullam, his brother, Paul Fullam, his sister, Kathleen Fullam-Hafford, a niece, Ruby Valencia, and nephew, Charles Hafford. A graveside service will be held at 10am on May 7th at Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough. Please consider a memorial donation to the . Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough is honored to assist the Fullam family with services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
