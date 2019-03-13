Home

Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL
366 School St.
Webster, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
24 Dudley Hill Rd.
Dudley, MA
Dennis E. Girardin, 65

Oxford/Webster - Dennis E. Girardin, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at U. Mass/ Memorial Hospital, Memorial Campus in Worcester.

He leaves behind his life partner of over 20 years, Sandra Daigneault; sons, Sean Girardin and his wife Heidi, Warren White, and Joseph Girardin; daughters, Christine Note and her husband John, Jody and her husband Peter Leperle; a sister, Gail Gibeault; grandchildren, Zachary, Angel, Shayne, Kaylyn, Rylee, Benjamin and had a very special bond with grandson Kevin, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was born in Webster, September 1, 1953, son of the late Oliver and Hattie (Mayette) Girardin, he was also predeceased by a sister, Christine Dumont and a brother, Gary Girardin.

He was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, he also liked to play bingo and scratch tickets. He was a former member of the Jack Benny Softball League and played as a pitcher, and was also a girls softball coach for many years.

Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to: The , 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA. 01701.

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
