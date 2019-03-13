|
Dennis E. Girardin, 65
Oxford/Webster - Dennis E. Girardin, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at U. Mass/ Memorial Hospital, Memorial Campus in Worcester.
He leaves behind his life partner of over 20 years, Sandra Daigneault; sons, Sean Girardin and his wife Heidi, Warren White, and Joseph Girardin; daughters, Christine Note and her husband John, Jody and her husband Peter Leperle; a sister, Gail Gibeault; grandchildren, Zachary, Angel, Shayne, Kaylyn, Rylee, Benjamin and had a very special bond with grandson Kevin, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was born in Webster, September 1, 1953, son of the late Oliver and Hattie (Mayette) Girardin, he was also predeceased by a sister, Christine Dumont and a brother, Gary Girardin.
He was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, he also liked to play bingo and scratch tickets. He was a former member of the Jack Benny Softball League and played as a pitcher, and was also a girls softball coach for many years.
A Funeral Mass for Dennis will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. in Dudley.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to: The , 30 Speen St, Framingham, MA. 01701.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019