Dennis MacGillivray, 42
Biddeford, ME - Dennis MacGillivray, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Biddeford, on April 21, 2019.
Dennis was raised in Holden, MA and attended St. John's High School in Shrewsbury. He leaves a sister, Sally Loverin and her husband Mike of Rutland, MA and a brother Brian MacGillivray of Henderson, NV, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew. Dennis was predeceased by his mother Karyn A. MacGillivray, Esq.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Dennis' life on Sunday, April 28th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm with a prayer service to follow at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
