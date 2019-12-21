|
Dennis J. "Jack" Moriarty
SPENCER - Dennis J. "Jack" Moriarty, 94, died peacefully Thursday, December 19 in his home. He was the husband of Norma L. (Swenson) Moriarty who passed in 2014. He leaves his daughter, Debra A. Sanderson, and her husband Barry of Spencer; four grandchildren, Rebekah R. Milgate and her husband Brooks of Leicester, Jared B. Sanderson and his wife Sarah of Woodstock, CT, Mary C. Scannell and her husband Steven of Holland, MA, Kenneth J. Sanderson and his wife Alyssa of Eldersburg, MD; five great-grandchildren, Cole and Emmaline Milgate, Noah and Abigail Sanderson and Levi Sanderson. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Rona L. (Hutchinson) Moriarty and his second wife Anne A. (Alu) Moriarty; his two brothers, Daniel and James Moriarty; his sisters, Catherine Kalinowski, Mary Thibault and Alice Bailey. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Daniel J. & Elizabeth A. (Rice) Moriarty and was previously of Shrewsbury. Mr. Moriarty was a plumber for 21 years working for Tucker & Rice Construction Co. and previously Russell Harney Co., retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Local 4 Plumber Union in Worcester. He attended Worcester Boys Trade and then served his country during WWII in the Merchant Marines. He was a member of the Frohsinn Club and SAC in Shrewsbury. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the NAFCA. He was a former auxiliary police officer in Boylston. Jack was the ultimate gentleman, incredibly generous, sweet and thoughtful. He had a great sense of humor and loved the Red Sox, cars (especially his Jeep), his grandkids and son-in-law. Most of all, he loved his daughter, his only child and "right-hand man". To honor Jack's wishes, funeral services will be private. Burial of ashes will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn, at a later date. Donations may be made in Dennis' name to the Leicester Church of Christ, P.O. Box 18, Leicester, MA 01524. The J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, are directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019