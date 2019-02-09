|
Dennis J. Murray, 67
GARDNER - Dennis J. Murray, 67, of Gardner and formerly of Auburn and Worcester, died peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Heywood Hospital, Gardner, after a short respiratory illness.
He leaves his mother, Jessie E. (LeBlanc) Murray of Worcester; his brother, Michael P. Murray and his wife Rosemary of Maui, Hawaii; two sisters, Eileen Murray of Shrewsbury, and Elizabeth Murray, her wife Kathy McGrath of Auburn and their four children; and his nieces and nephews, Brian Murray, his wife Bonnie and children Jackson and Melanie of Hoboken N.J., Joshua Aratta of Maui Hawaii, Kevin Murray Jr. and Mother Rubi Murray of Oceanside, Calif., Ian and Nicole Nolan, and their children Moira and Parker of Northboro, and Leianna Anderson, her husband Brian and their son Matthew of Shrewsbury. His father James H. Murray died in 1999 and his brother Kevin J. Murray died in 2013.
Dennis was born in Jackson Heights in Queens, N.Y. and moved to Auburn as a child. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Dennis worked hard in several jobs during his lifetime. Early in his life, he was a short order cook in Worcester area restaurants. He later worked in construction in Florida for ten years, before returning to Massachusetts. He found his favorite occupation becoming a cab driver "extraordinaire" in Worcester. He drove for the Red Cab Company for many years.
Dennis was a devoted son to his mother and has recently been her primary caretaker.
Dennis was nostalgic about the old west. He loved all vintage television shows and western movies about cowboys. He was also an enormous fan and voracious reader of the books written by Louis L'Amour.
The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial in Hillside Cemetery in Auburn will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis's name to one of his favorite places, the Levi Heywood Memorial Library 55 W Lynde St., Gardner, MA 01440.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St, Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019