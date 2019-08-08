|
|
Dennis Pickett
HOLDEN - Pickett, Dennis passed away on August 7, 2019 in Worcester. Survived by his son Dan and daughter in law Shelby, grandkids Abigail, Delaney, and Patrick, his first love Diane Pickett and second love Katie Pickett.
His family will receive friends from 10-11 am Saturday August 10 at the Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N Grafton. Please dress comfortably in casual clothes. A funeral service will follow at 11 am. Private Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019