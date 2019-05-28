Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dennis J. Place, 50

Sutton - Dennis J. Place, 50, died Thursday, May 23. He leaves his mother, Laura (Jackman) Zibell, of Sutton; three children, Ryan Place, of Whitinsville, Kyle Place, and Abigail Place, both of Sutton; two brothers, James Place and his wife, Christine, of Linwood, and Liam Zibell and his wife, Tracy, of Sutton; a sister, Andrea Place, of Northbridge; granddaughter, Aubrey, and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was born February 28, 1969, in Worcester, a son of the late Barry Place. He grew up in Whitinsville and attended Northbridge schools. Dennis worked for the Whitinsville Water Company, and more recently, was a heavy equipment operator. he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cards and horseshoes.

Calling Hours, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville, will be 6-8pm. Thursday, May 30. Dennis' Funeral Service will be Friday, May 31, at 10am, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019
