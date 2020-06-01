Dennis A. Rochefort, Sr., 70WORCESTER - Dennis A. Rochefort, Sr, 70, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.Dennis was born in Worcester, son of the late Edmond "Pete" and Colleen (Popham) Rochefort. He was the class president of the 1969 graduating class of Worcester Boys Trade High School, where he learned his lifelong trade of plumbing. He joined the Air National Guard out of high school and later transferred to the Army Reserves. Dennis worked as a plumber and pipe fitter for 49 years and belonged to Plumbers Union Local 4.In his younger years, Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers and later with his son Dennis. He coached for the Joe Schwartz Little League for many years where his sons played baseball. Dennis loved all sports and was an especially enthusiastic fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Many wonderful memories were created at Hampton, Misquamicut, and Wells Beach during the summer.Dennis will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elaine M. (McLaughlin) Rochefort and their children; Matthew D. Rochefort of Worcester and Beth A. Krow and her husband Anthony of Worcester. He was predeceased by his son Dennis, Jr. on October 14, 2006. He also leaves two grandchildren, Dominic and Isabella Krow who loved their "Papa" very much; two brothers, Paul Rochefort and his wife Veronica of Auburn and Gerald Rochefort and his wife Patricia of Rochdale, his sister, Colleen Hyson-Bovick and her husband Robert of West Boylston, several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends, including special family friends, Keri Kamel, George Riel and Jocelyn Warner.Due to the current restrictions Dennis' family will gather privately at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join his family for his burial at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street on Friday, June 5th at 12:15pm in section St. Lucy.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory may be made to Veteran's Inc, 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.Arrangements are in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston. To place an online message of condolence, please visit