Dennis J. Seeley, 66OAKHAM - Dennis J. Seeley, 66, of Oakham, died Thursday, December 3rd after a battle with cancer with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Sundeen) Seeley; his daughter, Amy Gorgievski of Auburn, and his grandson, Brayden Gorgievski; and four brothers and seven sisters.He was born in Marlborough, the son of Francis and Mildred (Callahan) Seeley, and had worked in the pest control field for several area companies. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements, which will be private.