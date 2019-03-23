|
|
Dennis E. Snay, 77
BERLIN - Dennis E. Snay, 77, of Berlin and formerly of East Brookfield died after a brief illness on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the husband of Jeanne P. (Mullaney) Snay.
Dennis was born in Ware, the son of the late Edmund and Margaret (Hayes) Snay. He graduated from Worcester South High School in 1959 and from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. At WPI, Dennis was the president of his fraternity Phi Gamma Delta and a member of The Skulls, senior honor society. Shortly after graduation, he gained employment with Massachusetts Electric from where he dedicated his entire career, retiring as Senior Vice President after 35 years of service.
First meeting in high school, Dennis and Jeanne were married in November of 1963 and shared 55 wonderful years together. They first settled in Everett and later in Berlin where they raised their three children. Dennis enjoyed working in his yard and particularly gardening. He enjoyed his many trips to a number of favorite locations throughout New England with his wife and family. He especially enjoyed time spent near the waters of Chatham and their numerous trips across the United States. He will be remembered by many as a good-hearted man who was always willing to help and for unconditional friendship. He enjoyed time spent with his family, whether it was playing in the yard, or time spent at the table where they would get caught up on the day's events. These were moments he truly cherished.
In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his children Timothy Snay and his wife Lauren of Amesbury, Brian and his wife Susan of Boylston, Christine Hodge and her husband Glenn of Springfield, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Bradley, Courtney, Carter, Schuyler, Nathaniel, Sarah, Zachary, and one brother David E. Snay and his wife Barbara of East Brookfield, Massachusetts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Dennis at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Interment will be held in private at a later time. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019