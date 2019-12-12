|
Dennis J. Sullivan, 79
Charlton - Dennis J. Sullivan, 79, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12th, 2019 in his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He leaves his wife of 28 years, Laura J. (Mortensen) Sullivan; his two daughters, Tammy Gravel and her husband Steve of Southbridge, and Jodi Sullivan of Newburyport; his two sisters, Joan McCormack of Miami, FL and Mary Ferguson of El Cajon, CA; four grandchildren, Hannah Stuart, Marissa Stuart, Brianna Garodel and Trinity Garodel; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Brandon Cohen. He was also predeceased by his brother, John L. "Jack" Sullivan, Jr. and his sister, Elizabeth Turcotte. Dennis was born in Southbridge the son of John L. and Mary S. (Elwell) Sullivan. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War era.
Dennis owned and operated DNS the Business Printer in Worcester for 43 years before retiring in recent years. He was an active member and past President of the Tri-Community Exchange Club. He was also the past President of the New England District of the Exchange Club. Dennis was an avid golfer and was a member of the Worcester Country Club.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow in the Northside Cemetery, Charlton. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or on line at www.pancan.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019