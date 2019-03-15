Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Derek J. Allaire, Sr., 48

WORCESTER - Derek J. Allaire Sr., 48, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019 at UMass Memorial Health Care – University Campus. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of Ronald Allaire and the late Michele (Therrien) Balsavich.

Derek will be lovingly missed and remembered by his children, Derek Allaire, Jr. of Worcester, Desiree Allaire, Felicia Allaire and Karissa Allaire all of Worcester; his companion, Malynda Madison of Worcester, his father, Ronald Allaire of Shrewsbury; two brothers, Ronnie Allaire and Frankie Balsavich, both of Worcester; and his former wife, Jerrica Suarez of Worcester.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
