Baby DesMichael A. Spinks-Farrer, 4 Months
Southbridge - Baby, DesMichael A. Spinks-Farrer, 4 months, passed away at home in the arms of his loving mother on Saturday, March 2nd 2019.
He was born on Oct. 28, 2018 in Worcester the son of Carl E. and Tina M. (Farrer) Spinks.
In addition to his parents, he leaves his three brothers, Tyrick, Dylan, and Malachi; four sisters, Kalika, Kaytina, Starlyght, and Dyemiand; his three aunts, Kristin, Yaritza, and Karen, his Nana, Cindy; his cousins, Emilee, Brittanie, Anthony, Kylee and Journey; and many other friends and caretakers who DesMichael loved so much. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Judy A. Farrer; his paternal grandmother, Ruth E. Spinks; his maternal grandfather, Russell D. and paternal grandfather, James L.
Desi loved to be cuddled and sung to. He cherished and loved playing with his monkeys. He has marked a footprint on the lives of many people and has given the word "Strong" a new meaning.
DesMichael was baptized by Deacon Bill Shea in the presence of his Godfather, Fr. Robert Grattaroti and his Godmother, Sr. Agnes Patricia.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Notre Dame Hospice for all their support, guidance, and love.
A prayer service for DesMichael will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, at 6:30pm in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Ext., Charlton. A memorial gathering in St. Joseph's church will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, from 6:00 – 6:30pm prior to the service. Burial will be private.
